State Awards $3.6 Million for Invasive Species Projects

March 29, 2023

April O’Neil / news@WHMI.com



Earlier this month, the State of Michigan announced 35 projects that will share $3.6 million in grants through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program. Some of those grants will go toward local efforts in Oakland County and throughout southeast Michigan.



The program – cooperatively implemented by the Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources – addresses prevention, detection, eradication and control of aquatic (water-based) and terrestrial (land-based) invasive species in Michigan.



This year’s grantees have offered $532,300 in matching funds and services to support these projects, leveraging a total investment of $4,132,300.



Grant funds will support several early detection and response efforts for watch list invasive species.



Locally, we can expect funding to help survey “trap trees” for the spotted lanternfly (pictured) across the Huron-Clinton Metroparks in Oakland County.



In our rivers and lakes, the program hopes to accomplish early detection of didymo (rock snot) using environmental DNA and testing environmental variables that may lead to stalk-producing “blooms.”



Funding will also support prevention of invasive species by testing the effectiveness of household cleaners to decontaminate waders, boats and equipment.



Paddle sport enthusiasts also have the opportunity to participate in training to decontaminate boats and how to report aquatic invasive species.



This year’s grants support 21 regional cooperative invasive species management areas, the network of partnership organizations working to manage and control invasive species and provide service to all 83 counties in the state. CISMA projects include enhanced education and outreach, technical assistance to landowners, and survey and treatment of high-priority invasive species.



In 2014 the state Legislature designated $5 million in annual funding to address invasive species. This support substantially enhanced Michigan’s Invasive Species Program for aquatic organisms, supported a formal program for terrestrial species and initiated the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program.



This cycle marks the ninth year of program funding. To date, over $32 million has been awarded to support 238 projects undertaken by units of government, nonprofits and institutions. Because of the program, More than 592,000 acres of land and water have been surveyed for invasive species.



The program began accepting grant applications for this funding cycle in September 2022. A total of 42 applications were received, requesting approximately $5.1 million in support. Grant applicants were asked to commit to providing at least 10% of the total project cost in the form of a local match.



The full list of grant recipients, project descriptions and award amounts is available on the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program website at Michigan.gov/MISGP.



A full press release and list of funded projects throughout the state can be found at the provided link.



