Start Date Pushed Back For Eager Road Bridge Project

June 11, 2019

The time frame for a bridge project in Oceola Township has been moved back.



In early April, the Livingston County Road Commission, in cooperation with Oceola Township, closed down a quarter-mile stretch of Eager Road, south of M-59. The work added dedicated left turns lanes as well as lanes for right turns and through-traffic. It was being done in anticipation of plans later this year by the Michigan Department of Transportation to add a full-use signal to the intersection. With the adding of turn lanes, the Road Commission also performed earthwork, drainage improvement, concrete curb and gutter, and other necessary work. Work on Eager Road, north of M-59, has already begun towards reconstruction of the Eager Road bridge, which has been closed for three years. However, the project has been pushed back a bit. The Road Commission says water main and other utilities in the right-of-way need to be relocated for road work associated with the Eager Road bridge reconstruction, which had been targeted to be completed later this year. Work is now expected to be completed in 2020. The new bridge will be shifted to the west to meet current geometric standards.



Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI the project timing has slid some - in part because they had to get the M-59 intersection improvements completed in order for MDOT to construct the traffic signal. He says crews have started the right-of-way phase and they hope to start bridge construction in the fall. (JM)