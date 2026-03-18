"Stars, Stripes, & Smiles" To Benefit VINA This Saturday

March 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Less than a week now to purchase tickets for a fundraiser that helps support a local non-profit and make a difference in the community.



VINA Community Dental Center’s “Stars, Stripes & Smiles” takes place this Saturday, March 21st from 6 to 9pm at the American Spirit Centre in Brighton.



Tickets are $65 per person. Tickets include a buffet dinner, dancing and music, a silent auction, wine pull, 50/50, and more.



Dress Code is casual, business casual, or red, white, and blue apparel.



Proceeds benefit VINA’s mission of providing affordable dental care to thousands of low-income, uninsured patients in the community – while ensuring that vital dental services remain accessible to those who need them most.



Links to purchase tickets and more information are provided.