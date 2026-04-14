"Stars, Stripes & Service" Gala to Benefit Livingston Co. Veterans, Families

April 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



American Legion Post 141 and Howell Veterans Association is hosting its first-ever "Stars, Stripes and Service" fundraising gala this Saturday, April 18 at Crystal Gardens Event and Banquet Center.



All proceeds will help serve more veterans and their families locally.



“We obviously have a thriving Post. But one of the issues we have is, currently, we can’t serve everybody that shows up there. We struggle,” said Bobby Brite, former Post commander.



“We hate to turn anybody away. We always look at that as leaving somebody behind. So, the idea is to make improvements to prevent that from happening. Prevent us from missing out on having a veteran or a family member even make into the building, especially if they have some kind of need. They need to see somebody, talk to somebody, or something else.”



The gala is open to veterans, enlisted service members and the public.



“They can wear their (dress) uniforms. Retired, throw it on. If it still fits, put it on. Show up. It will be awesome,” Brite added.



Tickets are $150 per person, and includes appetizers, dinner, open bar, dancing, games, prizes and more. Doors open at 5 pm Saturday at Crystal Gardens at 5768 E. Grand River Ave in Howell.



Ticket information is linked below.