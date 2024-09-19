Destination Stars Hollow: A Gilmore Celebration In Downtown Brighton

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Main Street in downtown Brighton will be transformed in celebration of an iconic TV show this weekend.



Destination Stars Hollow: A Gilmore Celebration is happening on Saturday, starting at 10am. It’s a celebration of the Gilmore Girls series that first aired in the early 2000s but picked back up in popularity. Admission is free.



Each business will take on the persona for their favorite Gilmore business or episode. 41 participating businesses will have photo ops, special merch, themed food, and more to fit their theme.



Attendees can enjoy food from Luke’s Diner, shop Lorelai’s closet, participate in a knit-a-thon, dress up as their favorite character for a lookalike contest and more.



Organizers say the event is a must-attend for any die-hard Gilmore Girls fan and offers a chance to celebrate their love for the iconic TV show with fellow enthusiasts.

The event is being organized by Kathleen London, who owns London Beauty in downtown Brighton, and her friend and community member Laura Boote. Both spoke WHMI’s Mike Scott about the event. It can be heard in the bottom provided link.



A commemorative passport for $5 offers a keepsake and an activity. People visit participating businesses to receive a gold star and are entered into a giveaway after collecting 20. People need to reserve passports through Eventbrite as there will be limited amounts available day of.



Two VIP events on Friday night and Sunday morning are sold out.



A link to more information and to RSVP is provided.