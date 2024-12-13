Stanley Recalls Travel Mugs For Possible Burn Hazard

December 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A recall has been issued for some travel mugs that have surged in popularity.



Stanley is recalling around 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque - causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.



Stanley has received 91 incident reports worldwide, with 16 in the U.S., of the lids detaching during use - resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide and two in the U.S.



Stanley asks that customers in possession of the mugs stop using them and complete a registration for a free replacement lid.



Details are available in the provided links.