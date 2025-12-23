Standard White 'Pure Michigan' License Plate Most Popular in '25

December 23, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan's Secretary of State releases the most popular license plates on the road in 2025.



With nearly 12 million license plates statewide, more than 70 percent have the standard white Pure Michigan design, around since 2013.



Michigan State is the most popular university, also by a wide margin. Then U of M second, and Central Michigan third.



Wildlife Habitat comes in first for special cause, by far the most popular, while Disabled Veterans is the most popular among the military.



According to the Secretary of State's Office, of Michigan's standard plate options, which cost $5, the white Pure Michigan plate remains the most popular choice, accounting for 71.5% of all issued plates - over 8.3 million on the road. This basic design includes university plates, special cause plates, permanent trailer plates and other specialty plates that use the design’s white background.



The blue and yellow Water-Winter Wonderland plate, a nostalgic nod to Michigan’s past reintroduced in 2021, is the second-most popular design with over 1.27 million issued (10.9%). In third place is the multicolor Mackinac Bridge plate at 1.25 million (10.7%). Other designs include the discontinued white, green and blue Spectacular Peninsulas plate, which celebrates Michigan’s natural beauty and has over 453,000 plates still in circulation, and the green and white throwback Water Wonderland plate reintroduced in 2024, with 218,000 currently issued.



Legacy plates, which cost $55, bring back designs from decades ago. These plates were created by the state Legislature to raise revenue for Michigan’s Transportation Fund which pays for road construction and repairs across the state. MDOS began issuing legacy plates in February of this year.



The black and white Great Lake State design has had the strongest early interest with 58,325 issued. The blue and white Great Lakes legacy plate is on 4,953 vehicles so far.



A third legacy plate, a red, white and blue design will be available from Jan. 2 to the end of 2026, celebrating our nation’s semiquincentennial.



Veterans in Michigan are proudly honored through specialized plates, with more than 136,000 issued across various military branches and service recognitions. Of the service branches, Army veterans have the most plates on the road with 26,955, followed by Marine Corps veterans with 14,322, Navy veterans with 13,948, Air Force at 11,001 and the Coast Guard with 1,225.



University pride also runs deep in the state, with 122,586 university fundraising plates on the road.



Michigan State University leads the way with 56,413 plates, followed by the University of Michigan with 28,194, Central Michigan University with 7,450, and Western Michigan University with 5,919.



Michigan drivers are also using their license plates to support causes and organizations close to their heart. More than 140,000 special cause or organization plates have been issued, with the Wildlife Habitat plate the most popular at 24,362.



Other top choices include Patriotic at 13,896, Detroit Lions (team foundation) at 13,558, and Detroit Tigers (team foundation) at 10,235 plates.



These specialty plates not only allow residents to showcase their passions but also to contribute to funding important charitable work across the state, according to the Secretary of State's Office.



More information on license plate options in Michigan is linked below.