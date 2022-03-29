Pinckney Science Teacher Named Regional Teacher Of The Year

March 29, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local educator has won a regional competition and will now be considered for Michigan's Teacher of the Year Award.



In addition to the many roles that they play in their schools, ten Michigan educators have a new title: 2022-23 Regional Teacher of the Year. That includes Stacy Trosin, a science teacher at Pinckney Community High School who won Region 8 and will now be a finalist for Teacher of the Year. The Michigan Department of Education organizes the program to honor and elevate teacher voice. Honorees will have the opportunity to share their experiences and knowledge as they work with stakeholders to strengthen Michigan’s public schools for students and educators.



Pinckney Superintendent Rick Todd said Trosin's passion for teaching science is made evident through her ability to engage and empower students through project based learning and inquiry focused lessons. He said the recognition "is so well deserved" and she will now be considered for Michigan's Teacher of the Year Award.



The next step in the process is for each regional winner to interview with a panel of statewide education stakeholders, with one individual being selected as the 2022-2023 Michigan Teacher of the Year.