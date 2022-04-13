Missing Howell Woman Found

April 13, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police say a missing Howell woman has been found safe.



Detroit Police had been searching for 59-year-old Stacy Trombley, who was last seen at the MotorCity Casino off Grand River on Saturday at around 12:30pm.



Police said she had called a relative and stated she was on her way home but then never showed up.



An update issued on the Detroit Police Department’s Missing Persons Facebook Page said Trombley has since been recovered and is doing fine and thanked the public for their assistance.