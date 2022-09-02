Man Stabbed In CVS Parking Lot

September 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was stabbed in a parking lot in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened at around 11:25pm Tuesday night in the CVS parking lot and involved a man and woman from the Grand Rapids area.



Deputies responded and upon arrival, found a 24-year-old man injured from a single stab wound from a pocketknife. He was said to be in stable condition and was transported to a medical facility for treatment.



The Office says a 20-year-old woman was located not long after the altercation and was arrested without incident following a traffic stop in Williamston. She was subsequently lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



Sheriff Mike Murphy said the incident appeared to be a domestic conflict.



A report has been forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential charges.