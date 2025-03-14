St Patrick's Day Parade and Run for the Gold Tomorrow in Pinckney

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



St Patrick’s Day is starting early in Pinckney.



The St. Patrick’s Day parade will start at noon on Saturday at 220 S Howell Street.



Floats and participants will be giving out candy and other goodies to kids during the route.



Along with the parade itself, some of the businesses are getting in on the fun. One of the local businesses will have face painting happening out front, and most of them will be open to let people check out what they have to sell or eat.



The parade was organized by Julie Amy, Shel Simionescu and Jo Self.



Amy said to dress for the weather and be prepared to walk a couple blocks after parking due to the number of people expected.



Amy said the town itself has come together to bring the parade to life. Business owners, members of the local government and the public have all shown support for the event. 30 groups will be part of this year’s event, including the Michigan Scottish Pipes and Drums and the American Legion.



The Tiki bar at Hell Survivors/Terrorfied Forest and the Hell Saloon both have St Patrick’s Day specials going on through the weekend and the holiday on Monday.



Before the parade, Light of the World Academy is hosting their annual Run for the Gold 5K and Kids Fun Run. This year’s run is to raise money for a new playground at Light of the World Academy. The run will kick off at 11 a.m. at 131 S. Howell Street. There is still time to register. We have the link to learn more and register below.



(photo credit: Julie Amy)