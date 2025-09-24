St. Patrick School Receives Grant To Fight Food Insecurity

September 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





St. Patrick School at St. Patrick Parish in Brighton was recently awarded a $2,000 grant to help fight childhood food insecurity.



Grant funds will be used to purchase snacks for each K-8 classroom along with lunch choices for students in need.



The funds come from the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies (MFBFoC) and Michigan Farm Bureau Agent Charitable Fund (ACF).



Agents for Change Grants are awarded to Michigan school districts every other month. Schools are nominated by a local Farm Bureau Insurance agent and selected by a committee of ACF donors based on the need of the school and overall goal of the program. School districts can utilize Michigan Farm Bureau’s Find an Agent tool to locate an agent in their area.



The next round of Agents for Change grants is open, and applications will be accepted until Friday, October 3rd.



Farm Bureau agent Gino Conedera nominated St. Patrick School for the grant, saying they’re proud to come alongside the school and support their hunger-relief efforts.



The ACF, whose mission is to end hunger in Michigan, is a donor-designated fund administered through the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture. The Michigan Foundation for Agriculture, a 501(c)(3) governed by the MFBFoC’s board of directors, positively contributes to the future of Michigan agriculture through leadership and educational programming.



A release states “Operating at the intersection of market and moral missions, the MFBFoC has a powerful vision: a Michigan where no child goes to bed hungry. MFBFoC is reinvesting their proceeds back into their local communities and identifying effective programs, policies and practices designed to directly reduce childhood hunger”.



For more information about the MFBFoC childhood hunger relief efforts, contact Audrey Carey at acarey@michfb.com.