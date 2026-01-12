Popular Breakfasts & Lenten Fish Dinners At Local Parish

January 12, 2026

Popular breakfast events and upcoming Lenten fish dinners are a staple at a local parish that continue to grow and bring in people from all over.



St. Mary Catholic Parish off Dexter-Pinckney Road in Pinckney, hosts very popular country-style breakfast events once a month – which are all-you-can-eat for a free-will donation.



The next is scheduled on Sunday, February 1st, in partnership with the St. Mary Knights of Columbus. The events are open to everyone.



A sampling of the menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, French toast, pancakes, ham, pork sausage, homemade Breakfast Burritos, a “renowned waffle station” and “Eggceptional” omelet station.



Retired Pinckney Pharmacist Owner Bob Phipps is heavily involved the parish and community. He proudly told WHMI “we have an unbelievable menu – nobody can come close”.



Phipps mans the waffle station, and typically makes between 300 to 400 waffles for the breakfasts.



Phipps said it’s a full-service operation and all funds raised help support St. Mary’s School. He noted that students and other kids come help out and do the running, wait on tables, and run food.



Phipps said it’s really a lot of fun, everything is homemade, and they have a lot of repeat customers with people and families coming from all over. It’s a chance not only for food but fellowship and community camaraderie.



Phipps said “the commitment that everyone puts in is obvious and it’s a group effort of people who are heavily dedicated and actually take pride in what’s happening…they love the parish, they love the people who come in, and that’s shown in every single thing that we do over there”.



Mark your calendars - in addition to the breakfasts are the upcoming ever-popular Lenten Fish Dinners.



