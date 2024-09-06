St. Joseph's Third Annual Polish Festival in South Lyon

September 6, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A South Lyon church is hosting its third annual Polish festival, and officials say it’s the biggest one yet.



St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 830 S. Lafayette Street, will have their Polish Heritage Festival Sept. 7 and 8, and organizers say the public is more than welcome to join in the fun.



Jim Chuck, Co-Chairman for the festival, said there will be activities to do for everyone on Saturday and Sunday, including a couple eating contests for both kids and adults.



“Kids, 5 through 17, we’re going to categorize them in two groups,” Chuck said. “We’ll have a strawberry shortcake eating contest, see how many they can eat. However, the catch is, they can’t use their hands. For the adults, it’s how many pierogies can you eat in ten minutes.”



The festival will also boast lots of Polish food, from pierogies to kielbasa to desserts, there will be food for everyone. There will also be Polish and draft beer, snow cones, pop and water available, the website said.



The church will host a special Mass on Saturday for those interested, Chuck said.



There will be Polka dancing, Polish bands playing and artists selling their creations both days of the festival.



“We have a glass-blowing person who will be out there, a vendor selling his goods,” Chuck said.



A classic car show will also be held during the festivities on Sunday, Chuck said.



The festival is being sponsored by local businesses, and Chuck said it wouldn’t be possible without their generosity and the support of the community.



“The community really supports what we’re doing,” Chuck said. “It’s a community-wide event. We’ve been drawing people from different counties.”



The Polish Heritage Festival will run from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.



Additional information can be found on St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s website, stjcc.org