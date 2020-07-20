St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Completes 1,000 Robotic Surgeries

July 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





St. Joseph Mercy Livingston recently completed its 1,000th robotic surgery using the da Vinci® Surgical System.



Since the launch of the hospital's robotic surgical program in May 2017, officials say St. Joe's patients have undergone some of the most complex operations and benefited from fewer complications, shorter healing times and superior outcomes. A press release states robotic surgery provides an alternative to both traditional open surgery and conventional laparoscopy, putting a surgeon’s hands at the controls of a state-of-the-art robotic platform. Several of St. Joe’s surgeons were the first in Michigan to perform complex procedures with the robotic surgery system.



The da Vinci system is said to be ideal for heart surgery, treating oral cancer, lung and thoracic surgery, hernia repair, removing cancerous tumors from the colon, a range of gynecological treatments, urological and weight loss procedures and extremely difficult gall bladder surgeries. President of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center John O'Malley said St. Joe’s has the distinction of being the only robotic surgery location in Livingston County and is one of the few emergency, after-hour robotic surgery facilities in the region – which he says provides an important, unique service not found in many larger communities. Robotic surgeries are minimally invasive – which means smaller incisions, faster recovery and the need for less pain medication. In addition to the surgeons, St. Joe's Livingston robotic surgery team features 30 nurses and support staff who ensure patient care and that all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed.



More information is included in the attached press release.