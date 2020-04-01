St. Joe's Livingston Renews Call For Donations

April 1, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local hospital, like many others in these times, is in need of supplies and accepting donations.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, along with their partner hospitals in the Health System, is continuing to welcome community donations as they help fight the COVID-19 virus. In an effort to better manage its supply, the Health System is now allowing the use of alternative, non-commercially produced cotton masks for workers who are not providing care to suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients. This saves the N95 masks for those working in the COVID-19 clinical spaces.



St. Joe’s Livingston, however, is still in need and accepting unused and unopened of the following: regular masks, N95 masks, faceshields, gowns, hot glue sticks, hand sanitizer, Lysol or Clorox wipes, PAPRs, surgical/protective caps, eyeglass shields/goggles, nasal testing strips, M4 viral media, transparency sheets, and elastic banding for masks.



Those wishing to donate can do so between 8am and 4:30pm, at their Main Entrance, located at 620 Byron Road, in Howell.