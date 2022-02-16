St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center To Expand

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center will be expanding - resulting in some changes at the hospital in Howell.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital off Byron Road in Howell is licensed for 66 beds and is the County’s only full-service hospital. It’s currently open 24-7.



Hospital Spokesman Bobby Maldonado provided WHMI with the following statement from Trinity Health Michigan:



“Saint Joseph Mercy Health System has filed a letter of intent to transfer inpatient services from St. Joseph Mercy Livingston to our health center campus in Brighton. This action is a first step in our health system’s long-term vision to build a new state-of-the-art hospital in a highly accessible location to better serve one of the fastest growing communities in southeast Michigan. The letter of intent is the first of many steps that will be taken over the next year, including the approval of this new hospital by the Trinity Health national system.”



The future of the Howell location has not yet been decided. Building additions are anticipated for the Brighton Health Center off Grand River in Genoa Township. It’s expected that the expansion would be similar to plans proposed in 2020 but ultimately had to be abandoned due to the pandemic. Those included bringing back a birthing and delivery center. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital closed its birthing center in 2010 - much to the dismay of many in the community who have to travel to Ann Arbor, Lansing or other areas for such services.



No formal plans have been presented to the township.