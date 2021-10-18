St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Wins Tech Recognition

October 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local hospital has won an award for being technologically advanced.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, along with their sister hospitals under the Trinity Health banner, has earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health “Most Wired” recognitions. CHIME stands for the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. Its annual “Most Wired” survey assesses how effectively hospitals and health care organizations incorporate core and advanced technology in their programs.



Each participating organization is scored in 8 segments, including infrastructure, security, disaster recovery, analytics, patient engagement, and clinical safety.



Participants receive certification based on overall performance with level 10 being the highest. St. Joe Livingston Hospital received an Acute Level 9 score, as did the rest of Trinity Health Michigan’s hospitals.



CHIME President Russell Branzell said, in a release, that digital transformation in health care has accelerated to unprecedented levels since last year, and he predicts the next few will bring a wave of innovation that will astound the industry. Branzell added that Most Wired-recognized hospitals are the ones that show a trailblazing commitment that has set an example to the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision that will overcome all challenges.



Shannon Striebach, president of St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, said that the communities they serve should know that when you step foot into one of their hospitals, you are receiving the most technologically advanced care available in the country.