Plans Proposed For St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Expansion & Renovation

July 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Plans to expand and renovate St. Joseph Mercy Brighton hospital were before the Genoa Township Planning Commission Monday night.



Trinity Health is looking to construct an approximately 186,000-square-foot, four-story hospital addition to the existing medical building at 7575 Grand River, west of Bendix Road. It will be known as the Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.



The project is intended to expand community health service to the area and includes development of the new hospital addition, support spaces, 72 in-patient beds including a mother/baby unit, expanded emergency department services, cafeteria, and associated upgrades to support spaces and utilities. Onsite parking capacity would also be expanded.



Once the new facility opens, tentatively set for 2026, the existing Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Howell would close.



The Planning Commission ultimately tabled action at Monday’s meeting, as there were still some items to be addressed further, including traffic and stormwater management.