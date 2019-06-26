St. Joseph Catholic Church Priest Recognized For Service To Community

June 26, 2019

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners recognized the priest of a local church for his extensive service and dedication to the community.



The board’s Monday night meeting was packed with supporters, parishioners and those that love Father Prabhu Lakra, Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell, who will be transferring to another parish after eight years at the church in Livingston County. Father Prabhu is moving on to the St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing at the invite of the church’s bishop.



Board of Commissioners Chairman Donald Parker presented Father Prabhu a certificate of recognition for his service to the county’s residents. Parker noted that the priest has participated in numerous community and fundraising activities benefitting organizations and events including Livingston County Habitat for Humanity, Pregnancy Help Clinic, Catholic Charities, United Way Day of Caring, MediLodge of Howell, MediLodge of Livingston, The Willows, Vista Springs Howell, Kay D’s Elderly Care Home, Oakhaven Manor, Wellbridge of Brighton, August Winter House, and the Patti Lewis Care Home.



Father Prabhu, who has gotten to know Commissioner Parker over the years and expressed appreciation for his friend, says he is also very grateful for the “overwhelming” love and support from his parishioners and the community. He adds that he will miss Livingston County as it is a “wonderful, peaceful and calm place”. (DK)