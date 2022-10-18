Church To Give Out Warm Necessities To Those In Need

A local church is providing those in need with warm necessities for the colder months ahead.



St. Johns Episcopal Church in Howell is hosting a “warm necessities giveaway shop”.



The church is located at 504 Prospect Street and will be open on Sundays from noon to 2pm starting November 6th.



Coats, jackets, sweaters, gloves, underwear, socks, shoes, sweatshirts and some bedding will be available to those in need.



Organizers say donations are also gladly accepted.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the church at 517-546-3660.