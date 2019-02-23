Hawaii-Themed Ball To Benefit Projects At St. Joe's

A local health system is inviting business leaders and the community to dance for helping to keep local health care local in Livingston County.



Aloha Soiree is the island-inspired theme for this year’s annual St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Ball. Funds raised through the event will support the ongoing Transformation project happening at St. Joe’s Livingston hospital and at the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center. So far, more than $41-million has been invested into the project which has funded numerous care delivery and facility enhancements at the Brighton facility since 2015. This includes a short-stay center and a breast imaging center. The hospital has benefited with a new surgical suite and the addition of a da Vinci robotic system that has made available many surgeries and procedures for those in need.



The Aloha Soiree will be a nod to traditional Hawaiian luaus and feature live music from the Killer Flamingos, a Polynesian dance performance, a gourmet meal with a tropical flair, and more. More than 400 business leaders and members of the public are expected to attend the event. It will take place at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township on Saturday, April 13th. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets, which begin at $150, are available online through the link below. (MK)