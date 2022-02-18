St. Joe's Chelsea Launches New Urgent Care Service

February 18, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local hospital system has opened up new urgent care facilities in one of its locations.



St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea has launched new Urgent Care inside of the hospital’s Emergency Department. A release from St. Joe’s states that upon arrival to the Emergency Department and Urgent Care entrance, patients will be evaluated by medical personnel to determine whether they require an emergency room or an urgent care visit. Based on that evaluation, they will be directed to the appropriate level of care.



St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea President Nancy Graebner-Sundling said that this will improve care for local residents by taking the guesswork out of choosing where to seek treatment. The Urgent Care, like the Emergency Department will be open 24 hours a day with no appointment needed for an Urgent Care visit.



Conditions treated in Urgent Care include animal or insect bites, cold and flu, cuts that need stitches, sprains and strains, asthma, urinary tract infections, school and sports physicals, and occupational health needs.



At this time, neither Urgent Care or the Emergency Department are offering COVID-19 testing unless a patient is symptomatic and it is deemed necessary as part of an overall visit to the hospital.