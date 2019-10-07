St. Joe Mercy Livingston Names New Chief Nursing Officer

October 7, 2019

A familiar face at a local hospital will have a new title and new responsibilities.



Karla Zarb, RN, BSN, MS, has been named chief nursing officer and vice president of operations at St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton health center. She will also continue in her role as executive director of Surgical Services for St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joe's Livingston. Zarb's promotion follows the August 31 retirement of Chief Nursing Officer Sharon Blanche, BSN, RN. John O'Malley, president of St. Joe's Livingston and Brighton, said he feels fortunate to have worked alongside Blanche the past few years and congratulated her on a distinguished 45-year career and a well-deserved retirement, adding that he is “excited” as Zarb takes on an increased role in the organization. “We are blessed to have such an experienced and dedicated leader working on behalf of our patients in the months and years to come."



Blanche joined St. Joe's Livingston in 2016. During her tenure standards of care were elevated, including the quality of care, patient safety scores and patient satisfaction. She also helped lead the launch of multiple new service lines, including the addition of several new physicians.



Zarb stepped into her new role with more than 30 years' experience in hospital operations and nursing leadership. Since joining the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital system in 2016, she has led the advancement of nursing clinical practice at St. Joe's Ann Arbor and Livingston, as well as the Brighton and Canton health centers. Before that, she was the chief nursing officer at Garden City Hospital and held leadership positions within the Henry Ford Health System.



Zarb holds a master's degree in management from Walsh College, a bachelor's degree in nursing from Oakland University and a diploma in nursing from the Henry Ford School of Nursing. (JK)