St. Joe's Receiving Local Donations, Many Tasty

April 23, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Donations are continuing to roll in to a local hospital system as the battle to flatten the COVID-19 curve continues. Community support for the St. Joseph Mercy Health System continues to be strong.



In a release, the hospital system recognized Brighton Ford as a major donor for a recent $3,000 donation to St. Joe’s Livingston. The local affiliate has also received some added help in the form of food. Little Caeser’s and Domino’s have both been making pizza donations, with the latter chipping in another $10,000 for 4 of the hospitals, including in Howell. Hudsonville Ice Cream has also donated $4,250 in ice cream for staff at St. Joe’s Livingston and Ann Arbor.



The Oakland and Livonia hospitals have received donations from a couple of Red Wings who are off as the season is currently suspended. Justin Abdelkader and his wife donated 1,200 meals to feed the staff at St. Joe’s Oakland, and Dylan Larkin, with help from his dad, donated 25,000 gloves to St. Joe’s Livonia. Donation centers have been set up at each St. Joseph location.



All community inquiries about PPE or food donations to staff should be made by email, with as much detail as possible included. Send emails to Kim Niethammer at Kim.Niethammer@stjoeshealth.org