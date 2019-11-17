St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Receives "A" Grade For Patient Safety

November 17, 2019

A local hospital has again earned the best possible score for patient safety.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals twice a year. Leapfrog recently released the hospitals’ grades on the Fall 2019 scorecard. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston received an overall “A” grade and was listed as above average in areas concerning practices to prevent medical errors, problems with surgery and safety problems. It was also listed above average for doctors, nurses and hospital staff and said to have effective leadership to prevent errors. The hospital was listed below average in two categories related to practices to prevent errors. Leapfrog President and CEO Leah Binder said “A” grade hospitals show that leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error and it takes genuine commitment at every level. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston’s sister hospitals, including St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, also received “A” rankings on their fall 2019 scorecards.



Full grade details can be found through the provided link. (JM)