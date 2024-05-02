Spring Farm Babies At Kensington Metropark

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Spring is here and that means it's baby season at the farm at Kensington Metropark.



New arrivals are expected every week until the end of May at the farm centers at both Kensington Metropark and Wolcott Mill Metropark.



Visitors are encouraged to stop by this spring to meet new farm friends including lambs, calves, and more.



The farm centers at Huron-Clinton Metroparks are used to connect visitors to learning about agriculture and its impact on the region.



