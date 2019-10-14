Spooky Michigan Lighthouses To Be Focus Of Event In Howell

October 14, 2019

A presentation Tuesday night in Howell will examine the connection between lighthouses and ghostly spirits.



Author Dianna Stampfler’s 20 years of research and ghost hunting are collected in her book, “Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses” which she’ll talk about at a presentation sponsored by the Howell Carnegie District Library. Aduly Services Librarian Brandi Tambasco says Tuesday’s event will be held from 7 - 8:30pm at the Howell Opera House. "Which is just so perfect



A book signing will follow the talk, with copies available for purchase. No registration is required, but Tambasco says they expect it will fill up fast and people should show up as soon as they open the doors at 6:30pm. You’ll find further details through the link below. (JK)