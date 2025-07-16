"Spoof Call" Scams Circulating

July 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another scam is circulating for area residents and listeners to be aware of.



Birmingham Police issued the following advisory on Facebook:



“Last night, our agency received two very concerning scam reports in our community. Both reporting victims received a 'spoof call' from an alleged family member, meaning the phone number on the display was the exact number associated with that family member. The victim who answers the phone is told by an unknown individual that they have their family member at gunpoint and request a ransom via Zelle or Venmo. Please do not send any money to anyone and attempt to get in contact with the individual the suspect claims to have. Stay vigilant and call the Birmingham Police Department immediately if you are concerned about a resident's welfare and report any suspicious activity/fraud to Birmingham Dispatch at (248) 530-1870."