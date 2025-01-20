Sponsors Needed for Hartland Family Winterfest Ice Rink

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland's annual Family Winterfest is just weeks away, but sponsors are still needed to ensure skaters have an ice rink to enjoy.



"The cost of the ice rink is getting higher and higher, and we're not getting that level of sponsorship at this point in time. So, that will be a last-minute call," Township Clerk Larry Ciofu told trustees last week.



However, Ciofu said the February 8 event is shaping up to be the largest ever.



"There will be an entertainment warming tent," he said. "We've got four or five different entertainers that will be there."



"We will have the sledding hill, because there will be snow this year. We'll also have the Hero Center working the concession stand."



Fireworks will cap off the day of family-friendly festivities.



Anyone looking to sponsor the ice rink or volunteer, should contact the Hartland Township Clerk's Office linked below.