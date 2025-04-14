Sponsors, Door Prizes Needed for Annual First Responders' Benevolent Fund Golf Outing

April 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sign-ups are underway for the 16th Annual Livingston County First Responders' Benevolent Fund Golf Outing Monday, July 28 at Oak Pointe Country Club in Brighton.



Last year's outing raised almost $45,000. This year's goal is $50,000.



"It offers responders and their families, when the need arises, beyond what insurance covers," says Deputy Tom Stocker. "So, we've helped people with the builing of ramps for people that are paralyzed after an accident, to pay bills that insurance doesn't cover."



"When they miss a lot of work, it helps them keep their finances straight, so they're not losing their home."



Sponsorships range from $125 up to $5,000. Foursomes are $600.



"One of our state troopers was our first recipient. He had colon cancer, and they happened to be having a fundraising event in our county. We presented him with our first check we ever had written, and it's been going strong and growing ever since," Stocker added.



They're also seeking volunteers and door prizes for the outing as well. More information can be requested of Co-Chair Kelli Howard at firstrespondersgolfouting@gmail.com.



More information is linked below.