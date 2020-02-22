Spirit Of The Community Breakfast Set Next Month

A local organization service to the community will once again recognize volunteerism and commitment with an annual breakfast meeting.



The Livingston County United Way will hold its annual “Spirit of the Community” Breakfast on Wednesday, March 11th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. Brian Jonckheere, Livingston County Drain Commissioner and current United Way Board President, will host the breakfast, which celebrates the collaborations and partnerships that strengthen the community. The program will explain how United Way operates, review the past year and take a look ahead to the future.

The 2019 Volunteer of the Year Awards will be presented to local individuals, business and youth organizations for their outstanding service to the community in leadership, compassion, and volunteerism.



United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie tells WHMI it’s a fun event that basically serves as their annual meeting in which they recognize campaign leaders, board members and others while talking about various impacts in the community. She noted there’s a lot of interaction and the event is a great way to network and meet people in the community who are doing great things so she encourages everyone to attend.



The cost for the Spirit of the Community Breakfast is $25 per person. Reservations can be made online through the link below or by calling 810-494-3000 or emailing lcuw@lcunitedway.org. (JK/JM)