Spirit Halloween Stores Return To Local Area

September 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It may still be summer but the spooky season has already arrived.



Spirit Halloween stores are open in the WHMI listening area, and across the state.



The pop-up stores operate seasonally for Halloween.



The Brighton location returned to its usual spot at 8057 Challis Road, next to Home Depot.



The Novi store is located next to Kohl’s at 43570 West Oaks Drive.



There is no Howell location listed this year. It was formerly located in a vacant storefront in the Grand River Plaza. That’s where the old Big Lots was located and a new Hobby Lobby is under construction. Significant progress is being made at the site and parking lot paving is taking place.



With over 1,500 stores across the United States and Canada, Spirit Halloween is dubbed the largest Halloween retailer in North America.



