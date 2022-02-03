Livingston County United Way's Annual Meeting Returns In-Person

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County United Way’s annual awards celebration event is returning to its in-person form.



The United Way’s Spirit of the Community Annual Meeting will be held on March 2nd from 7:30am to 9am at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township.



Executive Director Anne Rennie stated in a release, that while last year’s virtual event had creative and fun parts, it was nothing like getting to celebrate with the community over breakfast. Every year, the local United Way takes this time to celebrate Livingston County and how collaboration and partnership strengthen the community.



This year’s meeting will be hosted by current United Way Board President and pastor at SonRise Church, Jeff Blagg. The 2021 Volunteer of the Year Awards will be presented to local individuals, businesses, and youth organizations. Recipients will be recognized for their outstanding service to the community in leadership, compassion, and volunteerism.



Tickets to attend are $25 and include breakfast. The deadline to register is February 23rd.



Reserve a spot by calling 810-494-3000, emailing lcuw@lcunitedway.org, or by visiting www.lcunitedway.org.