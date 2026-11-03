Spirit Christmas Returns For Third Season

November 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Now that spooky season is over, a retailer is quickly shifting gears to all that is merry and bright.



Spirit Christmas is back for its third season at 44 locations across 15 states – although those in the WHMI listening area will need to make a longer drive for it this year.



Last year there were two holiday pop-up locations but the company expanded to four this year. They are a former JoAnn Fabrics at G3603 Miller Road in Flint, a former Forever 21 at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, a former Gardner White at 45300 Hayes Road in Macomb, and a former JoAnn Fabrics at 3665 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids – Centerpointe.



Last year, a storefront was located in the West Oaks Shopping Cener in Novi but that was not listed for 2026.



A release states “Building on decades of knowledge creating unforgettable seasonal experiences through Spirit Halloween, Spirit Christmas locations will transform from spooky to merry in just a blink of an eye. The dramatic holiday makeover adds another layer of wonder to the season, inviting guests back into familiar spaces that have been reimagined with festive fun, joyful discoveries, and plenty of Christmas magic…More than just a place to shop, each store is a festive adventure filled with interactive experiences, larger-than-life displays, and thousands of joyful, unexpected finds. From photo-worthy moments and family-friendly activities to décor, apparel, stocking stuffers and novelty gifts that spark smiles, every visit offers new surprises and plenty of holiday cheer”.