Spirit Airlines Banning “Offensive” Clothing & Tattoos

January 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Spirit Airlines has made changes banning “offensive” clothing and tattoos.



Changes were made to Spirit’s contract of carriage. It allows the airline to deny a passenger from boarding or remove a passenger from a plane if a person “is barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts), or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature; or has an offensive odor unless caused by a qualified disability”.



Those impacted would not be entitled to a refund under the contract terms.



A link to the contract is provided.



