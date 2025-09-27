New Gourmet Shop Opens In Downtown Brighton

September 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new gourmet shop is the latest addition to downtown Brighton.



The Spice & Tea Exchange is located at 322 West Main Street and will host its official grand opening celebration from Saturday, October 11th through Monday, October 13th.



The shop specializes in fresh herbs, spices, loose-leaf teas, aromatics, and accessories.



Owners Maryanne and Phil Munroe opened the doors to their new venture just in time for the popular Destination Stars Hollow festival.



Maryanne Munroe said “Our focus has always been on not just joining, but supporting and enriching the local community. We first came to Brighton for a Special Olympics event some of my students were a part of, and just fell in love with the town. To give back to the community that has so warmly embraced us, we’ll be hosting monthly Charity Shop Days, where we’ll host a charity and 10% of the proceeds from the day’s sales will be donated directly to the organization.”



Staff hand-mixes traditional and signature blends in-store daily and customers can explore shelves of infused sugars, honey, olive oils, maple syrup, and over 70 teas. There’s a tea bar that offers hot and cold pours of loose-leaf teas. Handcrafted seasonings are also blended in-store daily.



An official ribbon-cutting will take place Monday, October 13th.