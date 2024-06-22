Spencer Road Ramp To Eastbound I-96 Closed June 26-29th

June 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT will close the eastbound/westbound Spencer Road ramp to eastbound I-96 to install a ramp metering system beginning Wednesday in Brighton.



The work is part of the MDOT’s ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96.



It will start at 5am Wednesday and be completed by 7pm Saturday.



Traffic will be detoured via Spencer Road, Old US-23, Grand River Avenue, and Pleasant Valley Road to eastbound I-96. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The project consists of less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement, and improvements at nine structures. The US-23 Flex Route Phase 2 extension focuses on traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor.



MDOT built the first Flex Route on US-23 between M-14 and 8 Mile Road in 2016 and 2017. That work involved installing an active traffic management (ATM) lane with other safety improvements, as well as operational improvements and addressing condition needs.



The overall project completion date is January 2026.