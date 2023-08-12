Spencer Road Closed From Buno Road To Old US-23 Monday

August 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge maintenance starts Monday in Brighton Township that will result in a weeklong closure.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin bridge maintenance on Spencer Road over US-23. Beginning Monday, Spencer Road will be closed between Buno Road and Old US-23.



The closure is scheduled to start at 7am Monday, and be in effect through Monday, August 21st.



Traffic restrictions will be in effect. MDOT advises westbound traffic will be detoured via southbound Pleasant Valley Road, westbound Grand River, and northbound Old US-23 back to Spencer Road.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound Old US-23, eastbound Grand River, and northbound Pleasant Valley Road to Spencer Road.



Motorists should anticipate delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.