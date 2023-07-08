Spencer Road Closure Over I-96 For Bridge Maintenance Monday

July 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Spencer Road will be closed starting Monday as part of a bridge maintenance project.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is beginning bridge maintenance work on Spencer Road over I-96. Beginning Monday, Spencer Road will be closed between Buno Road and Old US-23.



The closure is scheduled to begin around 7am Monday and be completed by 6pm the following Monday, July 17th.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Delays should be expected as detours will be in effect.



Westbound traffic will be detoured via Pleasant Valley Road and Grand River back to Spencer Road.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Old US-23, to Grand River, then Pleasant Valley Road to Spencer Road.



The work is part of MDOT's ongoing $162 (m) million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96. The project consists of less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement, and improvements at nine structures.



The US-23 Flex Route Phase 2 extension focuses on traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor.



MDOT built the first Flex Route on US-23 between M-14 and 8 Mile Road in 2016 and 2017. That work involved installing an active traffic management (ATM) lane with other safety improvements, as well as operational improvements and addressing condition needs.



Funding for the project is made possible by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are deemed critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure.