Spencer Road To Close For Culvert Work In Northfield Township

March 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Northfield Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will close Spencer Road between North Territorial Road and 5 Mile tomorrow during daytime hours to replace a crossroad culvert.



The road will re-open at the end of each day until work resumes the following morning.



The project is expected to take approximately two days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.