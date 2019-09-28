Speed & Road Conditions Contribute To Multi-Vehicle Crash

September 28, 2019

A multi-vehicle crash backed up freeway traffic in the Howell area Friday night.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a four vehicle injury crash on westbound I-96 at Pinckney Road in Marion Township at about 5:30 Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Escape being operated by a 49-year-old Brighton resident failed to slow for traffic exiting at D-19 and struck a Ford Taurus driven by a 21-year-old Brighton resident. After the first impact two other vehicles were also struck near the exit ramp. The drivers of the other vehicles were a 28-year-old from Canton and a 52-year-old Ferndale resident, who was removed from the vehicle by Howell Area Fire personnel before being transported to Sparrow Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Speed along with rain and wet road conditions contributed to the crash. The at-fault driver was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Livingston County EMS and Howell Area Fire which caused a significant traffic backup during the evening commute for approximately one hour. (JK)