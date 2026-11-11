Spectrum Grants Veterans Connected $3,000 for Adopt-A-Soldier Initiative

November 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Veterans Connected in Brighton will receive a financial boost this Veterans Day. Spectrum (Charter Communications) has awarded the group with a grant to expand its services across Livingston County.



"Our teams are always looking for opportunities to support veterans, and with Veterans Day, this was a great opportunity to find an organization that does meaningful work in the community," said Chris Caporale, communications manager for Spectrum.



"Our team worked with Bryan (Bradford), the founder of Veterans Connected, and just thought the work they did was great, and that we'd be able to have an impact with this funding throughout Livingston County for veterans."



Spectrum will present a $3,000 check to Veterans Connected, for its Adopt-a-Soldier initiative.



"That will help with home repairs, building accessibility ramps, paying bills, providing groceries or whatever is needed for veterans throughout the county," Caporale added.



Approximately 10 percent of Spectrum's workforce is veterans.



"We're proud to have the men and women who served in our country as part of our company," said Caporale. "It's that leadership, dedication and commitment to service that helps us make the company we are."



More information is linked below.