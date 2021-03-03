Special Program Teachers Eligible For $500 State Grant

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Several Livingston County teachers may be eligible for a new grant program that recognizes the extra work they put in during the pandemic.



Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks announced the expansion of the MI Classroom Heroes COVID-19 Grants program to include more teachers. The program now includes Great Start Readiness Program, Head Start, adult education, and young adult special education classroom teachers.



Grant awardees will receive up to $500 for extra hours worked and costs incurred during the beginning of the program, according to a release from the state. To receive the funding, specific program teachers must have performed at least 75% of their standard instruction workload in brick-and-mortar classrooms to moving to remote instruction on April 2nd, 2020.



Eubanks said her staff is working with districts and stakeholders to help ensure that all teachers who qualify receive the grant. Eligible specific program teachers should consult the school entity where they worked during the 2019-2020 school year to ensure they receive it.



Checks are anticipated to be sent from the Treasury Department in June.



Governor Whitmer said these grants are just a small token of their gratitude for educators going above and beyond during the pandemic.