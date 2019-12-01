Livingston County Polar Plunge To Be Held January 25th

December 1, 2019

Local fundraising efforts are already underway for an event benefitting the Special Olympics of Michigan.



The annual Livingston County Polar Plunge will be held Saturday, January 25th, at Brighton High School. Participants will jump into Leith Lake, located behind the high school, to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan. The proceeds help support year-round sports training and athletic competition for nearly 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.



Special Olympics Michigan will host 30 Polar Plunges in 2020, with plungers required to each raise $75 minimum. Those who aren’t so keen on jumping into icy waters can still help raise funds by registering as “Too Chicken to Plunge”. Community members have already begun fundraising for the Livingston County Polar Plunge with a goal of raising $35,000. Next month’s event will include a parade and prizes.



You’ll find more information and registration details at the link below. (DK)