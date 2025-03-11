Special Ministries Vs. Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Office Basketball Fundraiser

March 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A basketball fundraiser and fun-filled tradition will pit local law enforcement against a special group of athletes this weekend.



Get ready for an exciting showdown on the basketball court featuring an afternoon of community spirit and support for a great cause.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will take on Special Ministries of Livingston County Catholic Charities in a high-energy fundraiser benefiting individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities.



Special Ministries is a program of Livingston County Catholic Charities, which provides enriching social, recreational, and educational opportunities for individuals with disabilities. From movie and karaoke nights to cooking and money management classes, SMLC helps participants build confidence, independence, and community connections.



The charity basketball game will take place from 2 to 4pm this Saturday at the Oceola Community Center.



Tickets are $10 per person at the door, with free admission for children 3 and under. Attendees can also enjoy halftime competitions with prizes and a variety of snacks available for purchase.



The event aims to raise $5,000 for Special Ministries to enhance programming and activities.



An event flyer is attached.



Photo Credit - Middle/bottom - Richard Lim