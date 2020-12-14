Special Ministries Becomes Part Of Catholic Charities

December 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





One Livingston County ministry that helps adults with disabilities has officially become a part of another ministry and charitable organization.



Over the past 18 months Livingston County Catholic Charities has administered the programs of Special Ministries of Livingston County through a Memorandum of Understanding between both Boards of Directors. Special Ministries has recently made the decision to close the organization as a legal entity and will continue on as a program at Catholic Charities. Reasons cited were that, as a small non-profit, it had become increasingly difficult for Special Ministries to manage the organization, financially support their services, and maintain the focus on the quality of their programming for disabled adults.



Mark Robinson, Executive Director for Catholic Charities said, in a release, that they believe in the Special Ministries services, and consider it a privilege to be entrusted with the participants and these programs.



A new Advisory Committee is being formed to help guide activities and events, with three members of the Special Ministries’ Board of Directors agreeing to serve on it. They are actively seeking a small number of caregivers and members of the community to join them, with a first meeting of the committee planning to meet sometime in mid to late January. Those interested can email Robinson at mark@livingstoncatholiccharities.org or call (517) 545-5944.



To learn more about Catholic Charities and Special Ministries activities scheduled visit their website www.LivingstonCatholicCharities.org or on the Special Ministries of Livingston County Facebook page.