Special Ministries Basketball Fundraiser Set Saturday

February 28, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





A basketball fundraiser this weekend will pit local law enforcement against a special group of athletes.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be taking to the hardwood Saturday against a Special Ministries team for the Livingston County Catholic Charities annual basketball fundraiser. Special Ministries is a program of Catholic Charities that provides programming for individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities.



Brooke Sporer is a member of the Special Ministries Program Team. "This is something that's been going on for about three years now. It is one of the biggest, most funnest events we have. These guys talk about it constantly. All the money raised goes back to Special Ministries to help lower costs for all the fun we do." That includes recreational events like movie nights, dance classes, and bowling; along with continuing education like healthy living, money management, and cooking classes.



Mary Provenzano is a member of the Special Ministries team and says the organization makes a big difference in her life. "I have two special friends. I have Alex and I have Brooke. I just enjoy Special Ministries because I get to go places and do things with them, and I have special friends."



Helping to lead the other team on the court Saturday is Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy who told WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning that they have a lot of fun being a part of this, even indulging in some good–natured ribbing. "They don't play fair. This is not our first basketball game and we do a couple of softball games throughout the year so there's a lot of trash talk that goes on and we're pretty familiar with their antics."



Saturday’s game will run from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Parker Middle School in Howell. Tickets are $5 per person at the door, with children 3 and under getting in free. The Special Olympics Cheerleaders will be out on the sidelines, and the Special Ministries dancers will perform at halftime.



