Special Meetings Set To Begin Superintendent Search Process

May 12, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Board of Education will be conducting two special meetings in the coming week to interview search firms for the job of finding a successor to Superintendent Greg Gray.



Gray, the Brighton Area School superintendent for the past 11 years, announced at the April 30th meeting that he would be retiring as of the official end of the school year on June 30th. The meetings are scheduled for this Wednesday, May 13th, and the following Wednesday, May 20th. Both meetings will be online, beginning at 7 p.m., and interested residents may access the meetings through the district’s Google electronic platform by going to the BAS website and following the prompts.



At the meeting, each of the six search firms will have half-an-hour to present their case as the preferred search firm choice of the district. The board will make its selection at the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 26th. The regular meetings are normally held on Mondays, but this year that falls on Memorial Day. Also at the May 26th meeting, the board will be discussing pending cuts in state per pupil aid in the coming year — which could total $650 per student or even more.