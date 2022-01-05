Special Meeting To Be Held For Proposed Northfield Township Park

January 5, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special meeting is being held for a proposed park in Whitmore Lake.



The Northfield Township Parks and Recreation Board will be holding a special meeting this Thursday to review the final draft of the preliminary Community Park design and make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees.



The park will be located on township-owned property located to the north and west of the Whitmore Lake Post Office. Progress on the project is currently in the first of three phases.



In phase 1, the township is developing the park design and updated master plan. Officials are also working on trail connections between the North Village district and the Whitmore Lake north carpool lot, and between the Jennings Road Athletic Complex and Barker Road. Phase 2 will see the development of more specified design plans and budget scope, with the third phase being the completion of recreation grant applications.



Northfield Township recently received a grant worth $300,000 to be used for paths and parking at the future park.



Comments can be made online, or dropped off at the township office through Tuesday, January 11th.





View the plan here: https://mcusercontent.com/3bc6bb697eb3268f9c188390b/files/324fe640-1484-0174-d2c3-7f97a0d2bdf8/Preliminary_Design_Studies_review_and_plan_design.pdf



Email comments to boardmembers@northfieldmi.gov